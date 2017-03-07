See All Pediatricians in Manteca, CA
Dr. Carmelita Nisperos, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Carmelita Nisperos, MD

Pediatrics
2.3 (23)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carmelita Nisperos, MD

Dr. Carmelita Nisperos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Nisperos works at The Pediatric Clinic in Manteca, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Nisperos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Meridian Medical Group P.c.
    330 Northgate Dr, Manteca, CA 95336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 239-1996
  2. 2
    Doctors Hospital of Manteca
    1205 E North St, Manteca, CA 95336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 239-1996

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Joint Pain
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nisperos?

    Mar 07, 2017
    Love her and the staff, they are always so nice to my baby girl.
    Merely in Manteca, CA — Mar 07, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carmelita Nisperos, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carmelita Nisperos, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nisperos to family and friends

    Dr. Nisperos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nisperos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carmelita Nisperos, MD.

    About Dr. Carmelita Nisperos, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Ilocano and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760594089
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carmelita Nisperos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nisperos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nisperos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nisperos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nisperos works at The Pediatric Clinic in Manteca, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nisperos’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Nisperos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nisperos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nisperos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nisperos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carmelita Nisperos, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.