Overview of Dr. Carmelita Prieto-Dejesus, MD

Dr. Carmelita Prieto-Dejesus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Far Eastern U and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Elmore Community Hospital and Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Prieto-Dejesus works at East Montgomery Primary Medicine in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.