Overview of Dr. Carmen Stelea, MD

Dr. Carmen Stelea, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newington, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Stelea works at Starling Physicians Internal Medicine in Newington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.