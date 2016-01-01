Dr. Carol Gibbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Gibbs, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carol Gibbs, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Carol Gibbs MD5306 NC Highway 55 Ste 105, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 572-9442
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Dr. Gibbs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.