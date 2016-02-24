Dr. Perez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Perez, MD
Overview of Dr. Carol Perez, MD
Dr. Carol Perez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Perez works at
Dr. Perez's Office Locations
Carol B Perez MD8550 Arlington Blvd Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 207-0001
Loudoun County Mhsads102 Heritage Way NE Ste 302, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 771-5155
- 3 3025 Hamaker Ct Ste 290, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 969-0781
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Perez is the best psychiatrist I have had. She listen, she suggest and she understand. I feel very comfortable with Dr. Perez. She is simply the best.
About Dr. Carol Perez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1629044813
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
