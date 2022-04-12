Dr. Caroline Eng Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eng Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Eng Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Caroline Eng Cohen, MD
Dr. Caroline Eng Cohen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Eng Cohen works at
Dr. Eng Cohen's Office Locations
-
1
Wildflower OB/GYN805 E 32nd St Ste 101, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (737) 276-4471
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eng Cohen?
Finding a good doctor in Austin has been a struggle. I had a great first visit at wildflower with dr. Cohen! She was extremely reassuring, knowledgeable and friendly. Thank you to the whole staff!
About Dr. Caroline Eng Cohen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1528222544
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eng Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eng Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eng Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eng Cohen works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Eng Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eng Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eng Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eng Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.