Dr. Caroline McDonald, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline McDonald, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Caroline McDonald, DO
Dr. Caroline McDonald, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McDonald's Office Locations
- 1 5715 21st Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 346-6460
- 2 2801 Fruitville Rd Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (859) 494-3265
-
3
Cancer Center200 3rd Ave W Ste 100, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 346-6460
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McDonald?
I recently saw Dr. McDonald for the first time and I was struck as to the thoroughness of the questions and subsequent discussion as to my personal history. It was quite clear that she wanted to gather as much information as possible, leaving no stone unturned. Dr. McDonald is highly intuitive, she made changes to the prescriptions I was taking and the results have been nothing short of miraculous. Dr. McDonald has a great deal of empathy and shows concern for the well-being of her patients. I feel very fortunate to have made her acquaintance and I look forward to future care under her direction.
About Dr. Caroline McDonald, DO
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1770872798
Education & Certifications
- PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.