Overview of Dr. Carolyn Berg, MD

Dr. Carolyn Berg, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Berg works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.