Dr. Carolyn Berg, MD
Dr. Carolyn Berg, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma2488 E 81st St Ste 290, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 494-2665Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid of Oklahoma
- Medicare of Oklahoma
- OSMA Health
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
I appreciate the quality time that the doctor gave me to thoroughly explain my condition and methods of treatment. Dr. Berg and her nurse Marissa displayed very caring mannerisms.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Baylor College of Medicine - Hand Surgery Fellowship
- Baylor Affiliated Hospitals Texas Medical Center
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- Texas A&M Health Science Center
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Berg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berg has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.