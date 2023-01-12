See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Dr. Carolyn Hiltebeitel, MD

Pediatrics
4.9 (43)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carolyn Hiltebeitel, MD

Dr. Carolyn Hiltebeitel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Hiltebeitel works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West Side in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hiltebeitel's Office Locations

    Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West Side
    12 West 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Childhood Immunization Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sick Child Care Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carolyn Hiltebeitel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558458646
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolyn Hiltebeitel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiltebeitel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hiltebeitel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hiltebeitel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hiltebeitel works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West Side in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hiltebeitel’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiltebeitel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiltebeitel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hiltebeitel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hiltebeitel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

