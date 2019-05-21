See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Carolyn Kaplan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (20)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carolyn Kaplan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1800 Peachtree St NW Ste 640, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 370-1817
  2. 2
    Georgia Reproductive Specialists
    2675 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 843-2229
  3. 3
    Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Group
    3193 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 209, Atlanta, GA 30327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 370-1817

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital
  • Northside Hospital
  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 21, 2019
    Dr. Kaplan is very knowledgeable about women's health and all things fertility. I feel like I'm in good hands. Her office is very mellow and they take my insurance!
    — May 21, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Carolyn Kaplan, MD
    About Dr. Carolyn Kaplan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073584165
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tex Health Science Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

