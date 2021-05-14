Dr. Carolyn Reabe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Reabe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carolyn Reabe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital.
Prevea Behavioral Care in Sheboygan3425 Superior Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (920) 458-5557
Prevea Kohler Health Center950 Woodlake Rd, Kohler, WI 53044 Directions (920) 783-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Started after rehab, still sober 3 years and counting. Meds are needed but I hope to get off them. She understands this is my long term goal and is not against it ???? In the meantime she is very inclusive when exploring needs as I tend to be needy with medication goals. Friendly and fair, highly recommend!
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- University Of Ok College Med Tulsa
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
