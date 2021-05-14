See All Psychiatrists in Sheboygan, WI
Dr. Carolyn Reabe, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (11)
Map Pin Small Sheboygan, WI
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carolyn Reabe, MD

Dr. Carolyn Reabe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital.

Dr. Reabe works at Prevea Behavioral Care in Sheboygan in Sheboygan, WI with other offices in Kohler, WI. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reabe's Office Locations

    Prevea Behavioral Care in Sheboygan
    3425 Superior Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081 (920) 458-5557
    Prevea Kohler Health Center
    950 Woodlake Rd, Kohler, WI 53044 (920) 783-3150

Hospital Affiliations
  • HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluation

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 14, 2021
    Started after rehab, still sober 3 years and counting. Meds are needed but I hope to get off them. She understands this is my long term goal and is not against it ???? In the meantime she is very inclusive when exploring needs as I tend to be needy with medication goals. Friendly and fair, highly recommend!
    Hector E. — May 14, 2021
    About Dr. Carolyn Reabe, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235109638
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Ok College Med Tulsa
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolyn Reabe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reabe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reabe has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reabe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Reabe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reabe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reabe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reabe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

