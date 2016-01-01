Dr. Rubi accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carolyn Rubi, MD
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Rubi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Rubi works at
Locations
Dallas Office5334 Ross Ave Ste 900A, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (214) 884-1584
Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 719-4190Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carolyn Rubi, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1124552674
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Dr. Rubi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubi works at
Dr. Rubi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.