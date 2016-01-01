Overview of Dr. Carrie Schinstock, MD

Dr. Carrie Schinstock, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Schinstock works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.