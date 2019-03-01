See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Cary Sauer, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cary Sauer, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / EAU CLAIRE.

Dr. Sauer works at Children's Physician Grp Rheum in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Office
    1400 Tullie Rd NE Fl 2, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 785-5437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Esophageal
pH Probe
Colon Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Esophageal
pH Probe
Colon Cancer Screening

Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Crystal Taylor in Richmond Hill, GA — Mar 01, 2019
    About Dr. Cary Sauer, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407029358
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / EAU CLAIRE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cary Sauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sauer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sauer works at Children's Physician Grp Rheum in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Sauer’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sauer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sauer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

