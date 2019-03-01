Dr. Cary Sauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cary Sauer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cary Sauer, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / EAU CLAIRE.
Dr. Sauer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Office1400 Tullie Rd NE Fl 2, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 785-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sauer?
My daughter has Crohn's disease and she was being treated here in Savannah. Her treatment was NOT working so I decided to take her to Emory and God blessed us with Dr Sauer. He has her thriving now!!!
About Dr. Cary Sauer, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1407029358
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / EAU CLAIRE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sauer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sauer works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sauer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.