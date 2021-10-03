Dr. Casey Cornelius, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornelius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Casey Cornelius, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Casey Cornelius, DO
Dr. Casey Cornelius, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Cornelius works at
Dr. Cornelius' Office Locations
The Vancouver Clinic2525 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 882-2778Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Vancouver Clinic Battle Ground2005 W Main St, Battle Ground, WA 98604 Directions (360) 882-2778
Sleep Center501 SE 172nd Ave, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (360) 882-2778Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
The Vancouver Clinic Inc Ps700 NE 87th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 882-2778Saturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had my surgery at legacy 8/17 for a complete knee replacement! Everything Dr. Cornelius & staff said to expect during the pre Op visit went like as said. I can't speak to others experience, but I've had a great experience with this doctor & staff! My surgery was 8/17 and Im walking without pain or problems! Thanks??
About Dr. Casey Cornelius, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1164649067
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cornelius has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cornelius accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cornelius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cornelius has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cornelius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornelius. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornelius.
