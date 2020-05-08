Overview

Dr. Cassandra Bittenbender, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Bittenbender works at Nes Cin Aco Ind Prov in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.