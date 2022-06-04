Dr. Dickerson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cassandra Dickerson, MD
Overview of Dr. Cassandra Dickerson, MD
Dr. Cassandra Dickerson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.
Dr. Dickerson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dickerson's Office Locations
-
1
Sugar Land Office4760 Sweetwater Blvd Ste 102, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 491-5439
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dickerson?
Dr. Dickerson is great. Very sweet, very knowledgeable. Her nurses are great too. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Cassandra Dickerson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1922009851
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickerson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickerson works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.