Dr. Cassandra Klyman, MD

Psychiatry
2.4 (9)
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cassandra Klyman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.

Dr. Klyman works at Happier Living in West Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Genen Group - Weho
    8235 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 892-4284
    Monday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Drug and Alcohol Dependence

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Cassandra Klyman, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 61 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649226234
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mi Psa Institute
    Residency
    • Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • Chldns Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Barnard College, Columbia University
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
