Dr. Catherine Carrigan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Carrigan works at Perrysburg Family Physicians in Perrysburg, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.