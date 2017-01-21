Overview of Dr. Catherine Clarke, MD

Dr. Catherine Clarke, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Clarke works at METHODIST TEACHING PRACTICE in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.