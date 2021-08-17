Overview of Dr. Catherine Potts, MD

Dr. Catherine Potts, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Potts works at Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.