Overview

Dr. Catherine Schaefer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Conway, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center.



Dr. Schaefer works at Woman's Medical Center P.A. in Conway, SC with other offices in Sumter, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.