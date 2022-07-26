Overview of Dr. Catherine Wisda, MD

Dr. Catherine Wisda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer.



Dr. Wisda works at Wisda Eye Center PC in Vineland, NJ with other offices in Elmer, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.