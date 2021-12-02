Dr. Cathleen Cronin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cronin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathleen Cronin, MD
Overview of Dr. Cathleen Cronin, MD
Dr. Cathleen Cronin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Cronin's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9004
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Loyola University Medical Center
Dr. Cronin I an excellent doctor and I’m lucky to be her patient.
- University of Illinois
- Loyola
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Cronin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cronin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cronin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cronin has seen patients for Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cronin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cronin speaks Afrikaans.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cronin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cronin.
