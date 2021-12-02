Overview of Dr. Cathleen Cronin, MD

Dr. Cathleen Cronin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Cronin works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.