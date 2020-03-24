See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Cathleen Lindsay, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cathleen Lindsay, DO

Dr. Cathleen Lindsay, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Lindsay works at Cathy Lindsay DO in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lindsay's Office Locations

    Cathy Lindsay DO
    2025 NE 100TH ST, Seattle, WA 98125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 325-5430

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 24, 2020
I have been seeing Dr Lindsay on and off for 15 years since I experienced a fall from a ladder. She has been a total solution for my back pain. I occasionally will throw my back out again but I have relied on Dr Lindsay to straighten me out each time with stellar results!
Mar 24, 2020
Photo: Dr. Cathleen Lindsay, DO
About Dr. Cathleen Lindsay, DO

Specialties
  • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1831315985
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Medical Education

