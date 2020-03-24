Dr. Lindsay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cathleen Lindsay, DO
Overview of Dr. Cathleen Lindsay, DO
Dr. Cathleen Lindsay, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Lindsay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lindsay's Office Locations
-
1
Cathy Lindsay DO2025 NE 100TH ST, Seattle, WA 98125 Directions (206) 325-5430
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lindsay?
I have been seeing Dr Lindsay on and off for 15 years since I experienced a fall from a ladder. She has been a total solution for my back pain. I occasionally will throw my back out again but I have relied on Dr Lindsay to straighten me out each time with stellar results!
About Dr. Cathleen Lindsay, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1831315985
Education & Certifications
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindsay works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindsay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindsay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindsay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindsay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.