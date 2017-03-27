Dr. Cathryn Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathryn Ross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cathryn Ross, MD
Dr. Cathryn Ross, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Ross works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ross' Office Locations
-
1
Santa Rosa - Pediatrics - Developmental & Behavioral1144 Sonoma Ave Ste 113, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 545-2082
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ross?
Dr. Ross was incredibly personable and responsive to our concerns about our son. She was highly recommended by our primary care doctor over other doctors closer to us. Her staff was incredibly nice and helpful. Would definitely recommend her to others!
About Dr. Cathryn Ross, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1235185992
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.