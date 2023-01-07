Dr. Cathy He, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. He is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathy He, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cathy He, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. He works at
Locations
Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine22485 State Highway 249 Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 955-7577Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine9645 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 110, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 955-7577
Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 320, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 955-7577
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareSource
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit with Dr. He started my healing process. She took the time to listen to my clumsy attempt to explain my pain and then talked to me until I was comfortable with her treatment plan. I was still hurting of course, but I felt relief knowing I would finally be moving forward. For chronic pain, that is a huge blessing!
About Dr. Cathy He, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1205248069
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- Johns Hopkins U|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
