Dr. Hurley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cathy Hurley, MD
Dr. Cathy Hurley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Sante Clinical Research LLC1208 Bandera Hwy, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 890-5171
Colgin Hurley Internal Medcn703 Hill Country Dr Ste 301, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 895-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1265432835
Education & Certifications
- Scott And White Mem Hospital
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
Dr. Hurley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurley.
