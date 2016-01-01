Dr. Celina Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Celina Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Celina Miller, MD
Dr. Celina Miller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
-
1
Centegra Physician Care4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B310, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 338-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
About Dr. Celina Miller, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1558410886
Education & Certifications
- Metrohealth Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.