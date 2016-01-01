Overview of Dr. Celina Miller, MD

Dr. Celina Miller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in McHenry, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.