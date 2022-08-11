Dr. Celina Valletti, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valletti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Celina Valletti, DMD
Overview
Dr. Celina Valletti, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Raleigh, NC.
Locations
Your Raleigh Dentist8105 Fayetteville Rd Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27603 Directions (919) 867-4388
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and compassionate dentist.
About Dr. Celina Valletti, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1245766047
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valletti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valletti accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Valletti using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Valletti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Valletti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valletti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valletti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valletti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.