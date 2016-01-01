Dr. Cesar Gonzalez, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Gonzalez, DDS
Overview
Dr. Cesar Gonzalez, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Milwaukee, WI.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
-
1
ForwardDental River Center1575 N Rivercenter Dr Ste 200, Milwaukee, WI 53212 Directions (414) 323-5021
-
2
ForwardDental Bay View3030 S Chase Ave, Bay View, WI 53207 Directions (414) 485-0497
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Scion Dental
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Cesar Gonzalez, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1023005972
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gonzalez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
