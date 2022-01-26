Overview of Dr. Cesar Serrano Almeida, MD

Dr. Cesar Serrano Almeida, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT CLOUD HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY.



They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.