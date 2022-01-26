Dr. Cesar Serrano Almeida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serrano Almeida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Serrano Almeida, MD
Overview of Dr. Cesar Serrano Almeida, MD
Dr. Cesar Serrano Almeida, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT CLOUD HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY.
They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serrano Almeida's Office Locations
- 1 3555 W 13 Mile Rd Ste N300, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-3302
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Serrano Almeida?
He provides excellent care to my son. he is always available for questions or anything we need. My kid loves the way he interacts with him. we totally recommend him.
About Dr. Cesar Serrano Almeida, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1356690374
Education & Certifications
- SAINT CLOUD HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serrano Almeida has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serrano Almeida accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serrano Almeida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serrano Almeida has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serrano Almeida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Serrano Almeida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serrano Almeida.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serrano Almeida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serrano Almeida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.