Dr. Cesar Vazquez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Cesar Vazquez, MD Inc.7125 N Chestnut Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 549-6622
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I took my 5 day old (preemie) to another Drs office and had a HORRIBLE exlerience. The very next day we made an appointment with Dr Vazquez and he was the best. He made us very comfortable, was gentle with my son, and let me ask all my questions. He is pro breastfeeding and doesn't push formula on you. All if the office staff are friendly and I feel like everyone there truly cares about you. The office is so clean and there is hardly a wait. 5 out of 5. I recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. Cesar Vazquez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1821069436
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- UCSF
- Cedars Sinai Med Center|Cedars Sinai medical center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
