Dr. Cesar Vazquez, MD

Pediatrics
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cesar Vazquez, MD

Dr. Cesar Vazquez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Vazquez works at Dr. Cesar Vazquez in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vazquez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cesar Vazquez, MD Inc.
    7125 N Chestnut Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 549-6622

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Newborn Jaundice
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Newborn Jaundice
Wellness Examination

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 12, 2017
    I took my 5 day old (preemie) to another Drs office and had a HORRIBLE exlerience. The very next day we made an appointment with Dr Vazquez and he was the best. He made us very comfortable, was gentle with my son, and let me ask all my questions. He is pro breastfeeding and doesn't push formula on you. All if the office staff are friendly and I feel like everyone there truly cares about you. The office is so clean and there is hardly a wait. 5 out of 5. I recommend him to everyone!
    Allie D. in Clovis, CA — Jul 12, 2017
    About Dr. Cesar Vazquez, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1821069436
    Education & Certifications

    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    • UCSF
    • Cedars Sinai Med Center|Cedars Sinai medical center
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Agnes Medical Center
    • Clovis Community Medical Center
    • Community Regional Medical Center

