Dr. Chad Carlton, MD
Dr. Chad Carlton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Carlton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Medical City Frisco.
Dr. Carlton works at
Locations
1
Pain and Rehab. Associates Pllc
7504 San Jacinto Pl, Plano, TX 75024
(972) 232-7171
Monday 8:00am - 4:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 4:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 4:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 4:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 1:00pm
2
Center for Treatment of Morbid Obesity
1420 8th Ave Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76104
3
LoneStar Bariatrics PA
5757 Warren Pkwy Ste 204, Frisco, TX 75034
(972) 232-7171
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Medical City Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I interviewed three bariatric surgeons before deciding on Dr. Carlton. He is SO easy to speak with and gave me options, not just a cookie cutter one size fits all approach. He recommended the DS and bypass, giving pros and cons of each. I chose the DS and the results have been amazing! I’m in much better health than I’ve been in years and have lost 135 pounds. His staff is friendly as well as helpful. Five star service and results!
About Dr. Chad Carlton, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1245561109
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital Program
- Allegheny General Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlton accepts Aetna, Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Carlton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.