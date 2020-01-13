Overview of Dr. Chad Cole, MD

Dr. Chad Cole, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cole works at UNM Hospital Clinical Neurosciences Center in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Reno, NV and Valhalla, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.