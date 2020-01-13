Dr. Chad Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Cole, MD
Overview of Dr. Chad Cole, MD
Dr. Chad Cole, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.
Univ. of New Mexico Hospital2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-9494
Advanced Neurosurgery10509 Professional Cir Ste 101, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 323-6100
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-5098Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Unm Hospital
- Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
DR.COLE IS AMAZING HE DID A LOWER BACK INFUSION ON ME BACK IN 2013, TOTALLY TOOK ALL OF MY PAIN AWAY, HE IS VERY PATIENT AND HE TAKES HIS TIME HE IS THE BEST NEUROSURGEON OUT THERE AND I WOULD RECCOMEND HIM TO EVERYBODY, I AM SO PROUD TO SAY HE WAS MY BACK DOCTOR AND HE EXPLAINED ALOT OF DIFFERENT THINGS TO ME AND TOOK HIS TIME AND DIDNT RUSH ME OUT OF HIS OFFICE LIKE MOST DOCTORS DO THESE DAYS, THANKS DR COLE I WILL ALWAYS BE GRATEFUL FOR GIVING ME MY LIFE BACK, ROCHELLE AUGUSTUS ST GEORGE UTAH
About Dr. Chad Cole, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1386832970
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
- Critical Care Surgery and Neurosurgery
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.