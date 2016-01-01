Overview

Dr. Chad Conklin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Conklin works at METHODIST MEDPOINTE in Peoria, IL with other offices in Pekin, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.