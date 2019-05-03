Dr. Elkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chad Elkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Chad Elkin, MD
Dr. Chad Elkin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Elkin works at
Dr. Elkin's Office Locations
Trustpoint Hospital LLC1009 N Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 867-1111
Mirror Lake Recovery Center999 GIRL SCOUT RD, Burns, TN 37029 Directions (615) 446-7034
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Elkin has great bedside manner and listened to all of my needs. Dr Elkin is a very smart addiction doctor. He got me over my addiction to heroin. I am so grateful.
About Dr. Chad Elkin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1497970636
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elkin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Elkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.