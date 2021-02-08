See All Orthodontists in South Bend, IN
Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
21 years of experience

Dr. Chad Harrington, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Dentistry.

Dr. Harrington works at Harrington Orthodontics in South Bend, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Harrington Orthodontics
    3340 DOUGLAS RD, South Bend, IN 46635 (574) 703-0494

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Feb 08, 2021
I have three kids receiving treatment from Dr. Chad Harrington in South Bend and we absolutely LOVE him and his whole office/staff!!! He is so knowledgeable, caring, and effective! Whenever the kids have a major adjustment in treatment (first braces or a new appliance) he always personally calls that evening and asks how they are doing. He hands out his personal cell phone in case there are any issues; which one of my kids had a bracket pop off on a Saturday, and he personally came into the office and fixed it! I could go on and on about the cool things they do to help the kids feel comfortable and have fun during this whole process. It really has been a great experience so far! I would highly highly recommend it!!
About Dr. Chad Harrington, DDS

  Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
  21 years of experience
  English
  1346300365
Education & Certifications

  St. Louis University Center For Advanced Dental Education
  Indiana University School Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Chad Harrington, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Harrington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Harrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Harrington works at Harrington Orthodontics in South Bend, IN. View the full address on Dr. Harrington’s profile.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrington.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

