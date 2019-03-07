Dr. Chad Nevola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nevola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Nevola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chad Nevola, MD
Dr. Chad Nevola, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Nevola works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nevola's Office Locations
-
1
Chad P. Nevola MD Inc.120 Dudley St Ste 105, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 273-9555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nevola?
Dr. Nevola has been our pediatrician to now 4 children for almost 10 years. He has the most amazing bedside manner, listens, and has caught issues with our disabled child that specialists have missed. He has been an absolute godsend during some very trying times for my family. Very blessed to have such a wonderful pediatrician.
About Dr. Chad Nevola, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1487723458
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nevola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nevola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nevola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nevola works at
Dr. Nevola speaks Italian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nevola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nevola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nevola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nevola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.