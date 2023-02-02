Dr. Prodromos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chadwick Prodromos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chadwick Prodromos, MD
Dr. Chadwick Prodromos, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They graduated from John Hopkins University School Of Med|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Evanston Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Prodromos works at
Dr. Prodromos' Office Locations
1
Illinois Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Centers - Bonita Springs9400 Bonita Beach Rd SE Ste 204, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (847) 556-9463Friday10:00am - 4:00pm
2
Illinois Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Centers - Chicago, Lincoln Park4700 N Clarendon Ave, Chicago, IL 60639 Directions (847) 556-9461
3
Illinois Sports Medicine & Othopaedic Center1431 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (847) 565-2068
4
Illinois Sports Medicine & Othopaedic Center1714 Milwaukee Ave, Glenview, IL 60025 Directions (847) 556-9462Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesdayClosedWednesday1:00pm - 5:30pmThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chadwick Prodromos, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- English, Greek, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1265477699
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School - Massachusetts General Hospital|Harvard/Massachusetts General
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center Chicago Il|Rush Presbyterian St. Lukeâ€™s Medical Center
- University Of Chicago|University of Illinois Chicago
- John Hopkins University School Of Med|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
