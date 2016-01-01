Dr. Chaim Mond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chaim Mond, MD
Overview of Dr. Chaim Mond, MD
Dr. Chaim Mond, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Mond works at
Dr. Mond's Office Locations
Community Neurology Health LLC10810 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 580-1330
Baltimore Arrhythmia Consultants PA2835 Smith Ave Ste 207, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 580-1330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chaim Mond, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, French
- 1992809008
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mond has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mond speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mond.
