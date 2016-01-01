Overview of Dr. Chalakudy Ramakrishna, MD

Dr. Chalakudy Ramakrishna, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Ramakrishna works at Generations Ob-gyn West in Livonia, MI with other offices in Milford, MI and Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.