Overview of Dr. Chana Glasser, MD

Dr. Chana Glasser, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Glasser works at NYU Langone Cancer Center for Kids - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Lymphoid Leukemia and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.