Overview

Dr. Chandur Piryani, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Berlin, WI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.



Dr. Piryani works at Spine Pain Diagnostics Associates in Berlin, WI with other offices in Oshkosh, WI, Niagara, WI and Mequon, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.