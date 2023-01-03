Dr. Chandur Piryani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piryani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandur Piryani, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Berlin, WI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Berlin Memorial Hospital, 225 Memorial Dr, Berlin, WI 54923, (800) 757-5514, Tuesday-Thursday 7:00am - 6:00pm, Friday 7:00am - 5:00pm
Oshkosh Office, 3475 Omro Rd Ste 200, Oshkosh, WI 54904, (920) 236-0991
Niagara Office, 1601 Roosevelt Rd, Niagara, WI 54151, (888) 724-6377, Monday-Thursday 8:30am - 4:00pm, Friday 9:00am - 12:00pm
Spine Pain Diagnostics Associates - Mequon, 10945 N Port Washington Rd Ste 101, Mequon, WI 53092, Monday-Thursday 8:30am - 4:00pm, Friday 9:00am - 12:00pm
Froedtert Hospital
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Piryani is passionate about helping his patients live a fuller life with less pain.
About Dr. Chandur Piryani, MD
Pain Medicine
33 years of experience
English
Education & Certifications
Cook County Hospital Chicago
Rush Medical College
Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Piryani accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Piryani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Piryani works at
Dr. Piryani has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement).
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Piryani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piryani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piryani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.