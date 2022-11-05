Dr. Charles Blay, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Blay, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Blay, DO
Dr. Charles Blay, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL.
Dr. Blay works at
Dr. Blay's Office Locations
Woodlands Medical Specialists2114 Creighton Rd, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 696-4000
Woodlands Medical Specialists4724 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 696-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- One Call Care Management
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Charles Blay has been my primary care physician for the past two-plus years. As a 78-year-old male, Dr. Blay has guided me successfully through a number of medical issues. I highly recommend Dr. Blay as a primary care physician.
About Dr. Charles Blay, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1245761634
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
