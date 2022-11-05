See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Charles Blay, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (46)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Blay, DO

Dr. Charles Blay, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. 

Dr. Blay works at Woodlands Medical Specialists in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Blay's Office Locations

    Woodlands Medical Specialists
    2114 Creighton Rd, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 696-4000
    Woodlands Medical Specialists
    4724 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 696-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • HCA Florida West Hospital

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • One Call Care Management
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 05, 2022
    Dr. Charles Blay has been my primary care physician for the past two-plus years. As a 78-year-old male, Dr. Blay has guided me successfully through a number of medical issues. I highly recommend Dr. Blay as a primary care physician.
    Martin Gonzalez, PhD. — Nov 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Blay, DO
    About Dr. Charles Blay, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1245761634
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Blay, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blay accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Blay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blay works at Woodlands Medical Specialists in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. Blay’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Blay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

