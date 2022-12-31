Overview of Dr. Charles Brodrick, MD

Dr. Charles Brodrick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Brodrick works at Retina Specialists of San Antonio, PLLC in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.