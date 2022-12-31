Dr. Charles Brodrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brodrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Brodrick, MD
Dr. Charles Brodrick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Retina Specialists of San Antonio, PLLC303 E Quincy St Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 271-7648
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Dr. Brodrick cares for my elderly mother's macular degeneration and has done an excellent job of preserving her eyesight! I cannot emphasize enough how important his care has been to her quality of life. Sometimes there is a significant wait time before they call us back. I understand this and I am absolutely fine with it! You cannot put a time limit on preserving something as priceless as your vision! Be patient and be grateful for what he can do for you - it is worth the wait to get outstanding care, and I am confident that he and his staff are doing the best they can with lots of complex patients.
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1336131499
- Presbyterian Hospital Of Dallas
- Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
- Christus St Joseph Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
Dr. Brodrick has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brodrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
