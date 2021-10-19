Overview

Dr. Charles Butrey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Avon, OH. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital, University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center and University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.



Dr. Butrey works at UH Tri City Family Medicine in Avon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.