Dr. Charles Edmond Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Edmond Jr, MD
Dr. Charles Edmond Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Edmond Jr's Office Locations
Ear Nose Throat & Allergy Associates Ps.104 27th Ave SE, Puyallup, WA 98374 Directions (253) 697-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is professional, friendly and efficient. Dr Edmond is thorough, patient and takes time to explain.
About Dr. Charles Edmond Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edmond Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edmond Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edmond Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edmond Jr has seen patients for Tinnitus and Loss of Smell and-or Taste, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edmond Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmond Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmond Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edmond Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edmond Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.