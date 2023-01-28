Overview of Dr. Charles Edmond Jr, MD

Dr. Charles Edmond Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Edmond Jr works at Ear Nose Throat & Allergy Associates Ps. in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus and Loss of Smell and-or Taste along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.