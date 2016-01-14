See All General Surgeons in Santa Rosa, CA
Dr. Charles Elboim, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Santa Rosa, CA
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Elboim, MD

Dr. Charles Elboim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health St. Helena.

Dr. Elboim works at Providence Medical Group in Santa Rosa, CA with other offices in Saint Helena, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Elboim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Joseph Heritage Healthcare
    121 Sotoyome St Ste 203, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 525-6180
  2. 2
    Adventist Health St. Helena Womens Center
    821 Saint Helena Hwy S, Saint Helena, CA 94574 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 963-3611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health St. Helena
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 14, 2016
    Dr. Elboim is one of the kindest most compassionate men I have ever. Cancer is scary he set my mind and heart at ease. my surgery was so brilliantly done I do not even need reconstruction. If you need a great breast cancer surgeon. you can do NO better than this man. His staff is equally as amazing.
    Robin in Santa Rosa California — Jan 14, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Charles Elboim, MD
    About Dr. Charles Elboim, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770672610
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dana Farber Canc Institute
    Residency
    • Chldns Hospital Med Center
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elboim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elboim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Elboim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elboim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elboim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elboim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

