Dr. Elboim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Elboim, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Elboim, MD
Dr. Charles Elboim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health St. Helena.
Dr. Elboim works at
Dr. Elboim's Office Locations
St. Joseph Heritage Healthcare121 Sotoyome St Ste 203, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 525-6180
Adventist Health St. Helena Womens Center821 Saint Helena Hwy S, Saint Helena, CA 94574 Directions (707) 963-3611
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health St. Helena
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Elboim is one of the kindest most compassionate men I have ever. Cancer is scary he set my mind and heart at ease. my surgery was so brilliantly done I do not even need reconstruction. If you need a great breast cancer surgeon. you can do NO better than this man. His staff is equally as amazing.
About Dr. Charles Elboim, MD
- General Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1770672610
Education & Certifications
- Dana Farber Canc Institute
- Chldns Hospital Med Center
- Beth Israel Hospital
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elboim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elboim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elboim works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Elboim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elboim.
