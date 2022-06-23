See All Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Charles Geyer, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Geyer, MD

Dr. Charles Geyer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Geyer works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist
Dr. Geyer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    6445 Main St Fl 24, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-9948

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Cancer Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    I can still remember my first appontment. I was anxious and scared. When Dr. Geyer came in the room he explained my treatment plan. Then he allowed me to ask as many questions as I could think of and he took the time to answer all of them. He eased my anxiety and I believed that I would be okay. Five years later I am grateful that he was my oncologist. He was easy to talk to and he spoke in layman's terms which made it easier to understand the process.
    Jun 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Charles Geyer, MD
    About Dr. Charles Geyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891795001
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Geyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Geyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geyer works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Geyer’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Geyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

