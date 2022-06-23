Dr. Charles Geyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Geyer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery6445 Main St Fl 24, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-9948
- Houston Methodist Hospital
I can still remember my first appontment. I was anxious and scared. When Dr. Geyer came in the room he explained my treatment plan. Then he allowed me to ask as many questions as I could think of and he took the time to answer all of them. He eased my anxiety and I believed that I would be okay. Five years later I am grateful that he was my oncologist. He was easy to talk to and he spoke in layman's terms which made it easier to understand the process.
- Medical Oncology
- Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Geyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Geyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.